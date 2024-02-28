By: Tara Blue

Warmer spring weather is just around the corner and a new business in town is here to give your home space to breathe.

Airport 63 Storage is conveniently located just off the highway at 11550 South Hardwick Lane in Ashland and has just what you need to help rid yourself of household clutter.

Brother and sister owners Kit Price and Casey Smith saw a need for more self-storage in Southern Boone and as born and raised life-long Ashland residents, they are excited to serve the community.

Airport 63 Storage is a state-of-the-art facility which just opened in fall 2023 and is equipped with everything needed to keep your belongings safe, including video surveillance cameras, coded gate entry, and perimeter fencing.

The units are clean and brand-new, with climate-controlled and traditional options. They also offer outdoor parking spaces for RVs, cars, boats, and other vehicles, and climate-controlled contractor/man cave units.

Contact them today to see how they can best serve your storage needs.

Facebook: Airport 63 Storage

Rent directly from their website:

www.airport63storage.com

Call: 573-808-3700

Email: airport63storage@gmail.com

This article is sponsored by the

Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce