Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently:

• 03.03.21: Courdavon Devontae Davis, 22, of Columbia, was arrested by Ashland Police on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bonded $1,500.

• 03.03.21: Johna Micheal Spencer, 26, of Lohman, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. Bonded $250.

• 03.04.21: Stephen Guy Hickman, 39, of Ashland, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a 1st degree stalking charge. Bail $50,000.

• 03.06.21: Colleen Robin Hale Derousse, 61, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Ashland Police on a failure to appear charge. Bonded: $127.

• 03.07.21: Aundrea Tnai, 22, of Jefferson City, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. Bonded $500.

• 03.07.21: Nicholas Skyler Begemann, 39, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on a charge of misdemeanor stealing. Bonded $1,000.

• 03.07.21: Terrian Deshawn Davis, 27, of Jefferson City, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant and driving while revoked suspended. Bonded 2,500.