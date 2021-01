Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently:

• 01.12.21: Bryan Andrew Lewis, 27, of St. Joe, was arrested by Ashland Police on the following charges: tampering w/a motor vehicle and three (3) failure to appear charges. Bail $31,500.

• 01.19.21: Keith Lamarr Porter, 31, of Ashland, was arrested by University of Missouri Police on an out of county warrant. Bonded $400.