Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently:

• 12.29.20: Dominic Larenze Barber, 20, of Boonville, was arrested by Ashland Police on three (3) out of county warrants. Bonded $300.

• 12.30.20: Frederick Lee Jensen, Jr., 64, of Hartsburg was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on an out of county warrant. Bonded $500.

• 12.29.20: Me’shel Nakole Turner, 28, of Columbia, was arrested by Ashland Police on a failure to stop and yield. Release: other.