Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently:

• 12.22.20: Sheyanne Eveleigh Nichols, 22, of Columbia, was arrested by Ashland Police on a charge of 2nd degree assault and armed criminal action. Bail $50,000.

• 12.23.20: Joycelynn Renee Brown, 30, of Jefferson City, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. Bonded $200.

• 12.23.20: Andre Shawndel Hayes, 32, of Jefferson City, was arrested by Ashland Police on a county warrant. Bonded $385.50.

• 12.23.20: Cory Alan Schmidt, 33, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. Released own recognizance.