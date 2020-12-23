Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently:

• 12.19.20: Elizabeth Victoria Harrison, 47, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on the following charges: possession of a controlled substance 35 grams or less, no license and prob/poss of a controlled substance. Bonded $12,098.

• 12.19.20: Tiffany Nichole Magarian, 27, was arrested by Ashland Police on two (2) out of county warrants. Bail $12,800.

• 12.19.20: Gilbert Daniel Scott Mendoza, 36, of Ashland was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on the following charges: 4th degree domestic assault, 1st degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon. Bonded $4,000.

• 12.19.20: Brianna Sue Wilson, 22, of Iberia, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. Bonded $260.

• 12.20.20: Devione Javarie Hallmon, 21, of Jefferson City, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. Bonded $500.