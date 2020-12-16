Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently:

• 12.11.20: Matthew Ryan Begemann, 26, of Ashland, was remanded by the Boone County Jail on two failure to appear charges. Bonded $1,000.

• 12.11.20: Christopher Scott Koehler, 54, of Ashland, was arrested by Ashland Police on a possession of a controlled substance charge. No bail set.

• 12.11.20: Justin Lewis, 34, of Ashland, was remanded by the Boone County Jail on an out of county warrant. Bonded $800.

• 12.12.20: Roberto Olguin-Galvez, 44, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on the following charges: operating a vehicle without a valid license; failure to drive on right half of roadway resulting in an accident; driving while intoxicated; and possession of a controlled substance. Bail $5,500.

• 12.12.20: Ryan Douglas Schmidt, 39, of Ashland, was arrested by Missouri State troopers on a driving while intoxicated charge. Bonded $500.

• 12.13.20: Tayla Ann Stuck, 22, of Ashland, was arrested by Missouri State troopers on a driving while intoxicated charge. Bonded $500.

• 12.13.20: Tabitha Rae Whitaker, 28, of Ashland, was remanded by the Boone County Jail on a failure to appear charge. Bonded $500.