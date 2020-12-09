Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently:

• 12.01.20: Candace Ann Cook, 38, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on a charge of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Bonded 1,500.

• 12.03.20: Jenna Marie Chitwood, 38, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on a violation of order of protection for adult and a stalking charge. Bail $10,000.

• 12.04.20: Elisabeth Ashley Kahube, 39, of Jefferson City, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. RTOA.

• 12.05.20: Brittany Nichole Badding, 27, of Jefferson City, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. Bonded $99.

• 12.05.20: Timothy Christian Moore, 52, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Ashland Police on a failure to appear charge. Bail $500.