By: Travis Naughton

When I bought myself a two-door, six-speed, 424 horsepower, 2010 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport a few months ago, even I had to admit the purchase was completely frivolous. No one NEEDS to own a car with a top speed of over 150 miles per hour. A car like that has no practical applications. I can tell you from first hand experience that as much fun as it is to drive a Camaro SS on an open stretch of highway, it is not much fun at all when it’s being used to drop children off at school every morning. I purchased the Camaro in July when school was the last thing on my mind, but soon after the Fall semester began, I realized my awesome sportscar was a lousy taxi. The Camaro sits very low, which makes it difficult to climb out of, especially for my daughter Tiana who has mobility issues caused by cerebral palsy. And having only two doors makes it tough for passengers riding in the back seat (my son Truman) to enter and exit the vehicle.

