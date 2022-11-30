Expert Says This is What’s Missing From Diversity, Inclusion Initiatives

Shrewsbury, PA, November 22, 2022 — Race, gender and sexual orientation get talked about a lot during discussions that center on diversity, but it’s not enough, says inclusion consultant Christopher “CJ” Gross. Social class — and related biases — must be part of the conversation.

“I believe that the class conversation is just as important,” Gross said during a recent interview. “It’s inclusive of all of the different identities and the things we talk about; however, what the conversation around class does, it allows us to get down to the equity component.”

In his new book, What’s Your Zip Code Story? Understanding and Overcoming Class Bias in the Workplace, Gross takes a deep dive into why social class matters and where it fits in a company’s DEI efforts.

“The renewed focus on class, race, and equality in the workplace and beyond is making an indelible mark on society,” Gross said. “This clarion call for change is sweeping inequality from every corner of the nation, including law enforcement, schools and businesses.”

