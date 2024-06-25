The optimist sees the glass half full, the pessimist sees the glass half empty, the apostle Paul saw his glass overflowing.

Read 2 Corinthians 6:1-13. Paul listed a catalog of afflictions and hardships that he had experienced. Beaten, imprisoned, hunger, slander, “poor yet making many rich, having nothing and yet possessing all things”. He wrote these words to the Corinthians, not in order to arouse their pity for him, but that they might “widen their hearts as he had widened his heart”, having received the grace of God.

The favorable time had come, the day of salvation that God provided for all people through His Son Jesus Christ. Paul preached the gospel to the Corinthians and by the grace of God they believed that gospel. After a while, their affections restricted their hearts. Their love for God diminished; the things of this world became more important to them than the grace of God. Hence his appeal to widen their hearts. To return again to their love for God.

It can happen to us and we can see our glass as half empty. The problems of our life, the disappointments that come to us, the threatening storm on the horizon of life, all have the tendency to crowd the love of God out of our heart.

God helps us see an overflowing glass through the cross of His Son Jesus Christ. There His love provided us a favorable time. The time of salvation, the time of peace, love, hope, joy, life eternal.

Take off your sunglasses for a moment. Close your eyes to look at the things that are not visible so that the things that are visible do not take your mind off the overflowing glass that God has provided for you in Christ Jesus.

Elmer Schiefer

Pastor, Family of Christ Lutheran Church

