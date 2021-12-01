By: Travis Naughton

’Tis the Season to be Jolly—Or Else Be it known to all who reside within this realm that Father Christmas, (a.k.a. Santa Claus, a.k.a. Kris Kringle, a.k.a. St. Nicolas), the benevolent elf-king and reindeer breeder from Earth’s northern polar region, has, by this decree, recognized today, December 1st, as the official beginning of the Holiday Season. Let the merriment commence! His Excellency Mr. Claus has issued the following directives to those who wish to remain on the “Nice List” this year: Each citizen is hereby ordered to have his or herself a merry little Christmas. (Alternatively, citizens may opt to have a holly jolly Christmas instead.) All citizens must say hello to friends you know, and everyone you meet. They must also deck the halls with boughs of holly and/or troll the ancient yuletide carol.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal