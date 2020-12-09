Tis the season to be bombarded with a relentless barrage of advertisements reminding us that the best way to show someone you care is to spend copious amounts of money buying them things they don’t need. The rampant consumerism associated with Christmas usually turns me into a bit of a Grinch, but this year a few of the commercials I’ve seen have managed to leave a favorable impression on me. Why? Diversity, representation, and inclusion.

You may think that because I am a heterosexual, able-bodied, middle-aged, white man I don’t care about diversity, representation, or inclusion in holiday commercials. Perhaps I wouldn’t care as much if I were simply a heterosexual, able-bodied, middle-aged, white man living in an all-heterosexual, able-bodied, white family. Thankfully, that is not the case.

My family is the living embodiment of the term Diversity and includes some of the most amazing people I know. Among my siblings, children, cousins, nieces, and nephews are people who are LGBTQ, Asian, Black, and differently-abled. I am happy to see advertisers finally recognizing the fact that America truly is a melting pot made up of various races, sexual orientations, and physical conditions. I am happy to see my family represented on TV.

