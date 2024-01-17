The Golden Ratio, also known as the divine proportion and closely related to the Fibonacci sequence, is just one of the mathematical formulas, or rules, which we find throughout the physical world. The reoccuring pattern has historically been seen as a universal law and can be observed on all levels of the natural world, from DNA sequencing to the structures of galaxies.

By: Tara Blue

I received a phone call last week from an unidentified man questioning my faith and choices as a publisher.

“If you’re a Christian, how can you allow opinion articles which challenge the existence of God?” he asked me. Besides the fact that several of the greatest biblical figures shook their fists at the heavens, doubting and questioning God, I reviewed with him my standards for publishing opinion articles. As long as someone maintains respect and decency in their opinion article, I will most likely allow it.

A newspaper is, in my opinion, a type of public forum where all people should generally be able to express their views. Therefore, I do not believe it is my place as an editor to censor a person’s opinion just because I disagree with it.

The best way to defeat a bad idea is to put a good idea right next to it and let people freely decide which is superior.

With that being said, I present my own rebuttal to one of the points made in the recent opinion article that the unidentified man referenced, which asserted that people come into being solely “by chance as a result of forces of nature.” I’ve heard many solid arguments as reasonable evidence for the existence of a creator. I offer you two.

1. Order and design come from an intelligent designer, not from random chaos.

In the words of Cliffe Knechtle, a street preacher who openly debates college students in university public squares, “if you and I are standing at the foot of Mount Rushmore, neither one of us would say ‘Hey! Isn’t it incredible the way the water by random chance dripped over the rock face and created George Washington’s face? Isn’t it amazing the way the rocks accidentally eroded to carve out Teddy Roosevelt?’”

It requires more faith to be an atheist than a theist.

An atheist would have to believe in miracles without acknowledging a miracle worker. An atheist would have to believe that if you toss metal, glass, plastic, and rubber around together, they’ll eventually fall together to make a vehicle.

Sculptures are shaped by an artist. You, my friend, are a magnificent work of art. From the moment you were conceived, every single cell in your body divinely manifested itself by a unique genetic code, begotten by a code-maker, which instructed your body how to build itself. To witness God’s glorious creation, look no further than the closest mirror.

You are intelligently designed and wonderfully made.

2. The universe is finely tuned to permit the existence of life.

“From galaxies and stars, all the way down to atoms and subatomic particles, the structures of the universe are determined by fundamental mathematical constants and quantities that are carefully dialed in to an astonishingly precise value. They are independently and exquisitely balanced on a razor’s edge to fall within an exceedingly narrow life-permitting range. If any one of these numbers were altered by even a hairsbreadth, no physical, interactive life of any kind could exist anywhere… no stars, no life, no planets, no chemistry.” (ReasonableFaith.org). Watch Reasonable Faith “The Fine-Tuning of the Universe” youtube video to see examples of how sharply these numbers are focused.

“The laws of science, as we know them at present, contain many fundamental numbers… and the remarkable fact is that the values of these numbers seem to have been very finely adjusted to make possible the development of life.” -Stephen Hawking, Atheist and Theoretical Physicist

“Mathematics is the alphabet with which God has written the universe.” -Galileo Galilei

“The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they reveal knowledge.” -King David, Psalm 19:1-2

Feel free to share your thoughts with us on this topic, or any others as well by emailing us at BoCoJoReporter@gmail.com.