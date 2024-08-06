Continuing The Spiritual Journey

By: E. Jane Rutter

The kitchen smells like a bakery, the scent of fresh bread cooling on the counter entices me to pinch a piece off the heel and pop it into my mouth. Simply chewing on this fragment lifts my spirits, energizing me to help family members with our next task: snapping green beans to can.

Living on a small farm and growing our produce, we understand Jesus’ analogy about needing fertile soil to grow seeds. Tending to green beans, corn, tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers, asparagus, and more, every season finds us praying for rain or sun; a respite from Japanese beetles, rabbits, deer and raccoon feeding on our plants; and an assortment of factors that can affect a good yield.

We understand that, despite our efforts, the corn may flourish this year while the okra dies on the vine. Our challenge is to appreciate and thank God for the food that makes it to our table – especially when we grow tired of eating the same thing – unlike the Israelites Moses led in the desert grumbling about being hungry.

God heard their cry and responded by covering the ground with manna every morning. This bread was “…like coriander seed, white, and it tasted like wafers made with honey” (Ex 16:31). The Israelites’ job was to gather enough for their family – those living under their tent – to eat for that day onlysince it would not keep any longer. The exception was the sixth day of each week, when the people were to gather enough for two days, prepare the leftovers to eat the seventh day – the Sabbath – the day of rest when God would not provide manna (Ex 16:25).

Much like today, not everyone listened, some picked and hoarded more than they needed only to find their extra stash rotted overnight. Others tried picking on the Sabbath only to find that, as the Lord had told them, no manna appeared (Ex 16:26-27).

God’s test of our obedience and trust continues throughout time, from the journey of our ancestors exiled in Mt. Sinai to our walk in this tumultuous 21st century. He promises

to provide, expecting us to gather the harvest. Our job is to show up every day at the appointed time to receive His food.

enough for all: “…the one who had gathered a large amount did not have too much, and the one who had gathered a small amount did not have too little” (Ex 16:18). And, as St. Paul noted about the early Christian communities, “Whoever had much did not have more, and whoever had little did not have less” (2 Cor 8:15). A fruit of the Holy Spirit, generosity elevates us from the sin of greed.

rest and renewal. Our creator knows our need for physical and spiritual rest. Our challenge is to spend the Sabbath thus, and all moments and days cognizant of the Holy Spirit at work within us.

Jesus, the bread of life. While Jesus performed the miracle of feeding the crowd of 5,000 plus with a few loaves of bread and some fish, they followed him to the hillside to receive “…the food that endures for eternal life, which the Son of Man will give you” (John 6:27). Imagine the richness of our lives if we but give up our wants to follow Jesus on this path to holiness.

And so I pray: Dear Lord, I pray for obedience to and trust in Your promises. Help me to show up, share Your gifts with others, honor the Sabbath, and walk with Your Son. And Lord, help me do all of this with joy and gratitude for the eternal food that nourishes my body and soul.