By: Travis Naughton

“Good morning, sleepy head,” a man’s voice said, much too loudly, from somewhere nearby.

“Why are you shouting?” the groggy woman in the bed asked. A throbbing ache in her head made it difficult for her to open her eyes. A few moments later, excruciating pain in her right hand jolted her fully awake. The Heartbreak Bandit’s green eyes flew wide open. “You!”

“Me,” the man said smiling. Watching Jane McCourt come to the painful realization that the tables had been turned on her brought Blackjack great pleasure. Just one week ago, Jane had knocked Blackjack unconscious with the very same weapon before robbing him of his few remaining possessions.

Read full chapter in this week’s Journal…