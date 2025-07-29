By: Ernie Wren

Southern Boone School District is currently considering a move from five-day school weeks to four days.

Social media is active with many researched based opinions, and emotional based opinions. This article is not intended to be pro or con, but to offer considerations and research that is pertinent to the issue. Readers are encouraged to research both sides of the equation and produce their own conclusions.

As of the 2024-2025 school year, approximately187 Missouri public school districts operate on a four-day school week, roughly a third of school districts (DESE final numbers have not yet been released). These districts range from small towns like Harrisburg, to large metro areas like Independence. This number is increasing yearly, with 150 of those school districts switching in the last five years.

Of the districts that switched to four-day weeks, only two have converted back to five-day formats, Lutie R-IV, and Lexington, citing little academic improvement and limited financial return. (Missouri Independent).

Academic Impact: What Evidence Shows for Elementary Students

Research on younger students is mixed:

Some studies report no negative academic impact, and even small gains in reading and math for elementary students on a 4-day schedule.

Others find minor declines in math scores, particularly in rural or low-income areas, suggesting the effects are heavily influenced by local context and resources.

Middle and High School Students

The picture remains nuanced for older students:

In some cases, academic performance stays the same or even improves, especially when the fifth day is used for enrichment, tutoring, or skill-building.

However, schools that reduce overall instructional time may see slight academic declines, particularly in cumulative subjects like math that require regular practice.

Attendance and Behavior

Many districts report positive trends beyond academics:

Improved attendance among both students and teachers

Fewer disciplinary issues and stronger school morale

Enhanced teacher satisfaction and retention, particularly in rural districts

Long-Term Outcomes

There’s little definitive evidence regarding the long-term academic impacts:

Graduation rates and college readiness appear largely unaffected in most studies.

A widely cited Oregon study (Anderson & Walker, 2015) found that over time, students in 4-day districts had lower test scores in reading and math—especially in rural schools with fewer academic supports.

Key Considerations

Success with a 4-day schedule depends less on the number of days and more on how instructional time is used and supported.

Instructional Quality: Well-structured 4-day schedules with longer class periods can preserve learning outcomes.

Home Environment: Student success depends partly on how the “off day” is spent. Supervision, enrichment, and internet access all play a role.

Home Environment: Student success depends partly on how the “off day” is spent. Supervision, enrichment, and internet access all play a role. Demographics Matter: Low-income and high-need students are more likely to experience negative impacts without support services.

Use of the 5th Day: When used for study, enrichment, or tutoring, the fifth day often enhances learning. When wasted, it can become a setback.

Missouri’s Experience: No Clear Academic Impact

A comprehensive study by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) analyzed student outcomes in districts that adopted 4-day weeks between 2011 and 2022. Key findings:

No statistically significant difference in academic achievement—positive or negative—in math, science, or English.

Preserving total instructional hours (~1,044 hours/year) was a key factor in maintaining performance.

Academic declines were only observed when school hours were reduced along with school days.

As of the 2024–25 school year, around 30% of Missouri school districts had shifted to a 4-day week, making the state a key player in the national conversation.

Summary

Whether a 4-day school week helps or hurts academic success depends largely on local decisions: how schedules are structured, how the community supports students on the extra day off, and whether instructional hours are maintained.

For educators, parents, and policymakers, the question isn’t simply “Is four better than five?”—but rather, “How can we make four work just as well?”

Note: In addition to the sources cited within the article, this contains AI assisted research. This article is not intended to be definitive, but rather, a good, solid starting point for evidence-based analysis.