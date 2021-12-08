By: Travis Naughton

My alma mater, Hannibal High School, competed in the Missouri Class 4 state football championship game last Friday against Smithville High School at Faurot Field in Columbia, and I was one of hundreds, (if not thousands), of Pirate fans and alumni who turned out to cheer for the Black and Red. Although the game did not turn out the way we had hoped it would, most Hannibal fans walked away from the stadium feeling nothing but Pirate Pride. I walked away feeling old. In the week leading up to the game, my social media feeds were filled with posts that included the hashtag #onceapiratealwaysapirate. People posted throwback photos of themselves from when they were students and/or teachers at HHS as well as messages of support for the 2021 football team. I couldn’t help getting swept away in the tidal wave of nostalgia.

