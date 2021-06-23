By: Jon Soderstrom

Intellectual property rights are under assault overseas — and here at home. These attacks could prevent the creation of dozens of lifesaving medicines. That should worry every American. Consider a few of the latest threats. India and South Africa are petitioning the World Trade Organization to waive patent rights on Covid-19 vaccines, claiming this unprecedented move would boost low-income countries’ access to the shots. Several members of Congress have vocally supported that petition, and the Biden administration is endorsing it. Many other lawmakers are pushing for a domestic version of that proposal. They’re advocating using a four-decade-old law to “march-in” and seize the patents on Covid-19 treatments. Senator Bernie Sanders recently introduced an even more sweeping measure, which would allow the government to effectively nullify patents on any medicines it deems to be “excessively priced.”

