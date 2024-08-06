In the church as in society there are three groups of people. One group makes things happen; another group watches what is happening; the third group has no clue as to what is happening or why it is happening. Since this devotion is found in the Journal church page, it necessarily deals with what is going on in the church and since you are reading it, it is safe to assume that you are in the church. So together we look at God’s word to identify to which group we belong.

Ephesians 4:16 is such a word: “when each part is working properly makes the whole body grow building itself up in love.” Christians believe in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, our faith makes us members of the body of Christ, the church. God has given each one of us a gift to be used in the church. Our love for the Lord and for one another identifies that gift; the Lord enables us to recognize what that gift is and He gives us opportunity to use it. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ enables us to recognize the gift and the opportunity. So we rejoice that the church is growing, whether in the numbers or love or joy. It is growing.

And we who are the doers invite those watchers, and those who are just standing there, to become doers along with us and rejoice with us and praise the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ who by His death and resurrection has made it all possible.

Elmer Schiefer

Pastor, Family of Christ Lutheran Church

elmer@myglobalemail.com

573-529-0584