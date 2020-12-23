After I sold my beautiful 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air nearly two years ago, in order to buy a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD equipped with a powerful Duramax diesel engine perfect for towing our family’s camping trailer, I began searching for another classic almost immediately. I am beyond thrilled to tell you that last weekend, my quest was fulfilled at long last.

I had decided that my next classic would be something from the 1960s, a decade that saw tremendous innovation in terms of comfort, reliability, safety, and of course horsepower. I had a hard time choosing between buying a pony car, such as a classic Camaro or Mustang, or a muscle car like a Chevelle or GTO. I also considered full-sized classics such as Impalas or even Cadillacs. In the end, I found the perfect blend of features found in all of those examples: a 1965 Oldsmobile 442 (Four-Four-Two).

