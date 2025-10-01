By Deborah Finley, Contributor

In his recent column, John Martin praises the so-called “Missouri First Map” and initiative petition reform as victories for our state. But what he calls stronger representation and “safeguarding” the constitution is, in truth, a way to silence neighbors and tilt the playing field even further.

Missourians are proud people — fiercely independent, deeply rooted, and loyal to the idea that our votes should matter and our voices should count. That’s why it’s so troubling to see our state leadership pushing through a redistricting plan and initiative petition changes that silence — not strengthen — our neighbors.

Let’s talk about the map. The Missouri Constitution says we redraw districts every 10 years after the census — not whenever a politician thinks it might be politically convenient. There’s been no new census, no updated data. So why redraw the map now? We all know the answer: to gain one more seat in Congress. That’s not Missouri-driven. That’s Washington-driven.

When this new map was presented, not even the lawmakers could say how many people would be in each district or where the boundaries actually fell. Whether you vote red or blue, that’s not representation. That’s manipulation.

And it gets worse with the so-called “initiative petition reform.” Under this proposal, if just one of Missouri’s eight congressional districts votes no — even if the statewide majority says yes — the amendment fails. That means a small number of voters can override the will of the people.

That’s not democracy. That’s a veto power given to the loudest minority. Ask yourself: Is that freedom? Is that local control? Or is it the minority telling everyone else how to live?

Look at what Missourians have used the initiative process for: Medicaid expansion, recreational marijuana, sports betting, and defending reproductive rights. These weren’t partisan issues. They were matters of personal choice. Of letting people live—and letting others live differently. Even if you didn’t vote for those issues, isn’t it American to respect that your neighbor might?

But now, politicians who didn’t like the outcomes want to change the rules. And they’re making sure their own proposals are exempt from these new restrictions — because their districts are already gerrymandered beyond recognition.

This isn’t about liberal versus conservative. It’s about whether Missourians still get to decide what’s right for their own lives and families. Do we still believe in one person, one vote? Or are we OK with a system that silences our neighbors? We don’t have to agree on everything. That’s the beauty of a free country. But we should agree on this: Everyone deserves a fair say — and no one deserves to be completely shut out.

Deborah Finley is the chair of the Boone County Democratic Central Committee.