Monday, our Church celebrated the Feast of Saints Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael. The only three archangels named in the Bible, they are considered God’s “chief leaders.”

Michael protects the Jewish faithful of Israel (Dan 12:1-3) and casts satan out of heaven (Rev 12:7-9).

Gabriel informs Zechariah that Elizabeth will conceive a child (Lk 1:14) and, subsequently, Mary that she will bear Jesus (Lk 1:28-34).

Raphael heals Tobit of blindness (Tob 11:10-14).

Protector, bearer of good news and healer, these are the three archangels to whom we can pray to in our time of need.

Their accounts in the Bible are wonderful to study, for they not only teach us about our faith as Christians but unveil the rich historical and spiritual context of God’s enduring presence among us, his faithful. They teach us about struggle, hope, endurance, faith and the power inherent in living our faith.

Even greater, the existence of angels comforts us with the knowledge that we are never alone. God, our Father, loves and cares for us with help from his heavenly team.

As Jesus counseled the disciples about letting the children come to him, “See that you do not despise one of these little ones, for I say to you that their angels in heaven always look upon the face of my heavenly Father (Matt 8:10).

Take this in: Jesus confirmed that each of us has a guardian angel. Why are we skeptical about this truth? Perhaps we consider believing in angels makes us like children believing in fairy tales and imaginary playmates. I get that, who wants to be ridiculed or thought of as daffy?

Logically, we know worrying about what others think of us is futile. Christians, why doubt what the prophets claimed in the Bible and what Jesus himself spoke of? After all, we believe in things we cannot see and touch – the Holy Trinity, resurrection, heaven, our souls! Embracing the existence and intercession of angels as gifts of God protecting, guiding, and strengthening us enriches our every thought and action.

As the great G.K. Chesterton quipped, “Angels can fly because they take themselves lightly.” Shaking off the weight of self-absorption, they soar and thus challenge us to “…achieve great things and ever greater things if we don’t get too full of ourselves, if we always remember to put others before ourselves” (Dale Ahlquist, President, Society of G.K. Chesterton). It’s time for us to claim our angel!

I’ve found reciting these long-venerated prayers helps lighten the load.

Guardian angel: “Angel of God, my guardian dear, to whom God’s love commits me here, ever this day, be at my side, to light and guard, rule and guide. Amen.”

St. Michael: “St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray. And do thou, o’ prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, thrust into hell satan, and all the evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.”

Saint Gabriel: “O’ Blessed Archangel Gabriel, we beseech thee, do thou intercede for us at the throne of divine mercy in our present necessities, that as thou didst announce to Mary the mystery of the Incarnation, so through thy prayers and patronage in heaven we may obtain the benefits of the same, and sing the praise of God forever in the land of the living. Amen.”

St. Raphael: “St. Raphael, of the glorious seven who stand before the throne of Him who lives and reigns, angel of health, the Lord has filled your hand with balm from heaven to soothe or cure our pains. Heal or cure the victim of disease. And guide our steps when doubtful of our ways. Amen.”

And so I pray: Dear Lord, help us shake off our skepticism and restore in us the innocence of children, open to the wonder of your ways. Help us soar with the angels.