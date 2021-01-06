While many people were nursing hangovers on January 1st, I was busy snuggling with my grandbaby, watching college football, and enjoying my fourth consecutive hangover-free New Year’s Day. It was the best New Year’s ever.

In “Once in a Lifetime” by The Talking Heads, David Byrne sang, “And you may ask yourself, ‘Well, how did I get here?’” when the song’s protagonist finds himself behind the wheel of a large automobile, living in a beautiful house, with a beautiful wife. As I begin my fifth year of sobriety, now seems like a good time to try to answer the question, “How did I get here?”

On December 31, 2016, I drank martinis from approximately 6:00pm until 3:00 the next morning. I was drunk, to be sure, but I was still able to carry a conversation and walk from my shop to my house, unaided and in the dark. The truth is that I probably could have kept drinking until the sun came up and still remained fairly functional. It would not have been the first time I had stayed up all night drinking. Not by a long shot.

