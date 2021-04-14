By: Travis Naughton

Although I imagined that it would happen when I was a little bit older, becoming a grandfather was always something that I had looked forward to. When my granddaughter Freya was born last September, I immediately discovered that there is never a wrong time to become a grandparent. Aside from the inconvenience of being born during a pandemic, Freya’s timing was pretty close to perfect. Having a baby in the house has made the isolation caused by Covid precautions bearable. Yes, I’ve missed attending concerts and sporting events with friends and having large get-togethers with extended family, but having Freya to snuggle with has been immensely good for my soul.

