Does God care about you? Is He at all interested in what is happening to you? Does it make any difference to Him if you are really discouraged for a long time? There are 7 billion people on this earth. Look at a picture of the people at the football game and you cannot distinguish one person from another. Does God notice what happens to each one of us? Does he care?

In Isaiah 40:19 the people of Israel complained that God did not care about them. He reminded them about creation. Even a casual look at creation tells us the creator is a caring God. Everything could be a very dull drab gray but there are so many colors. Everything we eat could taste the same but a delightful variety greets us at every meal. And what joy is ours when we are able to love somebody and that person loves us and holds us in a warm embrace. The God who gave us these senses is a caring loving God.

At the beginning of chapter 40, God said “comfort, comfort you my people, speak tenderly to them, tell them that their sins are forgiven.” So often, sin separates us from one another and makes us feel that nobody cares. Forgiving one another restores a broken relationship. God restores the relationship that we broke by forgiving our sins.

In the first chapter of Mark, Jesus explains that He had come to preach the gospel and we all know that the gospel is the good news of our salvation through the forgiveness of our sins. We heard the Christmas gospel not too long ago that the birth of Jesus is the good news of great joy for all people, for unto us is born a savior, Christ the Lord. “God so loved the world that He gave His only son so that whoever would believe in Him would have everlasting life”.

The next time you or your friend feels that God does not care, look again at the manger and at the cross and see the everlasting love of God flowing out to you. Wait on the Lord in trusting expectation and let His companionship show you His everlasting care for you.

Elmer Schiefer

Pastor, Family of Christ Lutheran Church

elmer@myglobalemail.com

573-529-0584