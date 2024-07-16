By: Ernie Wren

“Prison Brews” is a popular eating spot with many state workers in Jefferson City, and there is several good reasons for that; tasty food, great service, unique décor, and affordable prices. Located at 305 Ash Street, you’ll find it in a historic part of town, two blocks from the former Missouri State Penitentiary.

With themed entrees such as the “Prison Brew Loaded Fries” and the “Warden’s Favorite,” your eating options are very diverse. I enjoyed a nice ribeye steak sandwich, minus the buns, with a side salad, while my wife Danna ordered the “Prison Brew Club” with tator tots, both of which were very enjoyable. If you enjoy hearty meals, great drinks, and drafts, this is the place for you!