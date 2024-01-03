By: Ernie Wren

Looking for delicious home-style cooking at a very affordable price, while enjoying an evening of entertainment? Then you need to check out the bingo games at the Ashland Optimist club on the first and third Fridays of each month. For January, that would be on the 5th and on the 19th. The concessions stand opens at 5:30pm, and offers a special dinner, along with nachos, chili, frito pies, hot dogs, polish sausage, and chicken.

A recent special featured this chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes covered in gravy, green beans, and a dinner roll! There is also a smorgasbord of homemade desserts to choose from.

While you are there you can enjoy a great evening of bingo entertainment, with all proceeds going back to our community. Who knows, maybe you will be the big winner! More information is available at the Facebook page “Ashland Optimist Club” or www.ashlandoptimist.org