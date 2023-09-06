By: Ernie Wren

Ocha Thai Restaurant opened in June at 510 Green Meadows Road and serves a variety of Thai noodle, fried rice, and stir-fry dishes. My wife Danna enjoyed the Singapore noodles, while I indulged myself with the “Double Noodles,” a combination of Pad Thai and Curry. We also tried the Kanom Jeib (Thai Dumplings) which were very tasty, as were the noodle dishes.

Perhaps the most entertaining part of our dining experience was the “robot server” that brought us our food – it had a strange resemblance to “Rosie the Robot” from the Jetsons cartoons on TV.



In the Thai language, “Ocha” means “Delicious,” which I would agree with. With very affordable prices and fast service, this is a great place for lunch or dinner!