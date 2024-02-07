By: Ernie Wren

In the week of Jan. 21st, my wife and I ventured up to Hannibal with some good friends, Brian & Christine Sapp, for the American Legion zone oratorical contest. It was a great group of kids speaking on subjects related to the Constitution.

Along the way we stopped at Logue’s Restaurant. According to their website, “Logue’s Restaurant is a family-owned business that opened its doors 30+ years ago. The family’s dedication has made them masters at the craft. Stop in for midwestern dishes that are homemade, hearty, and simply satisfying.”

For a down-to-earth, homestyle meal at affordable prices, they are fantastic. They had great healthy, yet tasty serving sizes, for those of us participating in the YMCA Lose-to-Win. So next time you head up there for a road trip or vacation, stop in!