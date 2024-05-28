By: Ernie Wren

You might find the menu at “Beet Box” in Columbia a bit eclectic, but trust me, it is delicious and worth the visit!

The focus on Middle Eastern cuisine is a delight for those that enjoy a variety in their food choices. The flavor and presentation of the menu items is authentic and unique. The atmosphere is also enjoyable, and has a relaxed and friendly vibe.

I found my breakfast “Lamb & Eggs” to be tender and filled with wonderful flavors that were enhanced in partnership with the side toppings, which included a side of beets.

My wife Danna’s “Black Garlic Biscuit Sandwich” was prepared in a way that was perfectly balanced and highlighted with a light sweet sauce (of course we share bites!).

I look forward to visiting during the lunch hour some time, and trying out the Za’atar Fries with Harissa Mayo and a Lil’ Babaganoush.

This hidden treasure of a café’ is located at 602 Fay Street in Columbia, and will provide you with an affordable and delicious culinary experience.

The owners and chefs, Ben Hamrah and Amanda Elliott, also own Belly Market and Peachtree Catering.

Oh, and the cinnamon roll is an absolute “must have” in the morning!