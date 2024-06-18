There’s a new Italian eatery in Columbia, “Endwell Taverna”, and it is well-worth the visit! Located in the first city hall location (which was built in 1901) at 107 N. Ninth Street, they are open for lunch, dinner, and cocktails.

The service is quick and friendly, the atmosphere is light and spacious, the prices are affordable, and most importantly, the food is delicious. My wife Danna, being a pizza aficionado, was quick to order their pepperoni pizza made with a flat sourdough crust.

To make their crust, Endwell Taverna takes their “ancestral sourdough starter, adds locally sourced flour, and then lets it ferment for three days to give it full flavor.” She loved it! I ordered the “Taverna Burger” which features, “8 oz. smoked ground beef bacon & steak grilled to medium with fontina cheese, giardiniera, salsa rosa & basil on a house-made sesame bun”, and it too was magnifico!

We topped our lunch off with a cannolo, which is a fried pastry dough with a sweet creamy filling featuring pistachio end toppings. It was yet another delightful culinary experience.

So, if you’re free for lunch one day and looking for a great place to try out, “Endwell Taverna” is the place to be with a selection of salads & soups, pizza alla pala, sandwiches, pizza, dolce, and beverages.

Buon Appetito!