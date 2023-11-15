By: Ernie Wren

If you remember “Alice” from TV-land in the 1980’s, you’ll remember “Mel’s Diner.” Much like the TV version, Mel’s Diner at 2421 Industrial Drive in Jefferson City is a good “old fashioned” home-style family restaurant with great meals throughout the day. Meals that will stick to you ribs and keep you full with plenty of unhealthy (and healthy) options are on the menu. I’m partial to their biscuits and gravy and strong coffee.

Whether it’s their hearty biscuits and gravy, country fried steak and eggs, or ala carte menu items, you won’t go wrong. I highly recommend the “Big Country Bowl” (pictured) which includes your biscuits, gravy, eggs to order, meats, and hash browns combined. If you order it, you can enjoy entertaining all of your tastebuds at the same time!