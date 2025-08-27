By Jane Rutter

Who are ‘the last?’ We often think of the last in the Gospel as the least, readily listing the poor, hungry,

overlooked and discarded. Rarely do we identify ‘the last’ or the least as ourselves, admitting the vices we must battle in our own nature to serve God.

Jesus challenges us to give up pride for humility, material goods for spiritual, greed for generosity, retaliation for turning the other cheek, group belonging for conviction of faith, immorality for purity. He challenges us to choose the narrow gate that leads to heaven. He challenges us to discipleship.

Timid in serving Christ, we counter that we don’t want to offend others, lose friends or end up alone. Oh, hogwash. Enough of the excuses. As the letter to the Hebrews states, “So strengthen your drooping hands and your weak knees. Make straight paths for your feet, so that what is lame may not be disjointed but healed” (Hebrews 12:12-13).

Following Christ is a choice we make and when we open that door, that narrow gate, we find it filled with others who are on fire with love, to love. Yesterday, I had the pleasure of chatting with my brother, Tom, a deacon, teacher and faith-filled mentor to many. Convicted by Christ’s love, he is effective in bringing others to God precisely because he is bold in proclaiming Christ.

Does this make him obnoxious? No, filled with the Holy Spirit, Tom moves the hearts of seekers by his love and care for them. He sees those looking for solid ground and guides them on their walk to holiness. He is not puffed up; rather, takes to heart his role as a disciple.

Does that mean he doesn’t suffer? No, he has been rejected, retaliated against, and deals with the physical frailties that aging incurs. Yet, amazingly, God strengthens him with the fire of His pure love. As God does for every one of us who return His love. As the authors of Thessalonians state, when they (the disciples) speak to them of God, it is not to please them but to please God, “who judges our hearts” (1 Thessalonians 2:1-8).

Knowing that God judges our hearts, we accept His discipline as part of discipleship. Called to proclaim his Good News to all people, everywhere and at all times, we bring our weaknesses, vices, failings and sins to our Father, who forgives, purifies and strengthens us on our walk.

Come, light that fire in your soul and join us on the greatest walk of all time!

And so I pray: Dear Lord, strengthen my mind to focus on You; my heart to love others; my hands and feet to serve; my spirit to rise to meet You.

