By E. Jane Rutter

Yesterday I was listening to a panel on television discussing whether they make decisions based on their gut or on logic. Back and forth they bandied about the pros and cons of making snap decisions versus well-researched ones. From the “I just know when it’s right” to “I want to be absolutely sure before I act,” it occurred to me that they were missing the key element — spiritual sense.

The more immersed we become in our love of the material, the greater our loss for that which epitomizes the fullness of life. For example, we may make a “gut” decision to quit our jobs or a “well-researched” one to move based on a job offer. Both have their merit. The first adds spontaneity to our lives and the second enhances it economically over the long term.

My point is not about how the decisions were reached, but about their end purpose. They share the purpose of benefiting us. A fact, which I would argue, is what we typically consider in making decisions. That’s only common sense.

Even Jesus, speaking to the crowd gathered around him, gives examples of the need for a builder constructing a building and a general sending troops to battle — to assess the cost of their decisions beforehand, so they accomplish their goals: the former to have funds to finish the building and the latter to be victorious over his enemy (Luke 14:28-32). Otherwise, they’ll be laughed at or ridiculed. Jesus first relates what the crowd will accept as common sense.

But that’s only his introduction. Jesus then tells them they must rise beyond what makes sense to their limited minds and follow him. They must make straight their paths by following the spiritual sense gifted by the Holy Spirit. “Or who ever knew your counsel, except you had given wisdom and sent your holy spirit from on high” (Wis 9:17)?

The same is true for us today. Whether builder or general, our God-given purpose is to follow Jesus, to do the will of God. To do so, we need to accept the cost it will incur. Following Jesus means letting go of our desires to accept the path that he guides and walks with us.

Bishop Barron states this well in unpacking the fullness of the Nicene Creed. “What the world tends to treat as ends – power, privilege, wealth, fame, etc. – the prophet sees as, at best, means to an end and, at worst, obstacles to achieving the only end worth achieving, which is doing the will of God” (Page 106, “What Christians Believe: Understanding the Nicene Creed,” Bishop Robert Barron).

In whatever role we have, streets we walk, crosses we bear, opportunities open to us and decisions we make, let us lead with our spiritual sense. The sense that leads to joy.

And so I pray: Dear Lord, detach me from the need to possess. Open my ears to hear your counsel, my mind to accept your wisdom and my heart to allow the Holy Spirit within to flourish.