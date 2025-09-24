By E. Jane Rutter

Riding into church with our grandchildren, we play a game we’ve dubbed “Green Go, Red Stop.” As you might guess, it is a game of stoplights. There are six stoplights on the way and the goal is to see how many green lights we get through without stopping. Often, we get past one or two before we hit a red light and have to count back down to zero. It’s a grand morning when we sail through four green lights! Don’t we all share in the joy of getting little ones involved in a bit of lighthearted fun that is free to boot?

The Scripture readings this week are all about the emptiness of a life lived for riches, pleasures and power that the love of money buys. Juxtaposed are Jesus’ parables about the evil one falls prey to when serving money as his/her master rather than God (Luke 1:13). He calls us not only to generosity, but trustworthiness in all our interactions and transactions.

The bluntness of Jesus’ words strike at me, forcing me to evaluate where I stand in these two areas. What grounds me and how do my inner-most values shape my daily interactions? I’d like to think that I’m not bound by pride or the desire for status. After all, everything I own has been gifted to me.

It’s my choice how to repay these gifts. Whether money or talent or the warmth of family, friends and strangers, am I trustworthy in my love and caring in my giving back for all the goodness in my life?

This week I attended the funeral Mass of my former employer, Bishop John Gaydos. It was fitting to be present as he was commended to God’s heavenly realm. In his tribute, Archbishop George Lucas recalled a banquet they attended where Bishop Gaydos exclaimed, “We become what we celebrate, the body of Christ.”

This brought me full circle to understanding that life in Christ is a celebration. Regardless of the challenges or hardship we face in our days, life in Christ grounds us in a spirit of lightheartedness and joy. We know our days here are meant to be carried out to serve with the love of Jesus, with hearts focused on giving to rather than taking from.

I can’t wait to tell my grandkids that I made it through five green lights on my way to a meeting at church yesterday!

And so I pray: Dear Lord, let our thoughts be directed by your loving care; our hearts seek to give back the joy you gift us; our action guided by trustworthiness and generosity. Help us impart the spirit of lightheartedness in our children.