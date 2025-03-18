Some people who are not citizens live in our country. They are aliens. There is a continuing debate should they be deported or should they become citizens.

It is a political question not a religious question and politicians at all levels of government debate the issue and hopefully will find a resolution sooner than later.

Citizenship is much to be preferred because it brings with it many rights and privileges not extended to aliens. Most citizens became citizens by being born in our country; now and then we meet somebody who became a citizen by taking the classes and taking the oath to uphold the constitution.

In Philippians 3:20 Paul wrote: “our citizenship is in heaven.” That letter was written to men and women who became believers in Jesus Christ when they heard the gospel.

Faith in Jesus results in being a citizen of heaven. Faith happens when people are born again by water and the spirit. In holy baptism, God becomes the father of people. He adopts people as His name is placed upon them. By adopting them they become the children of God.

Since it is the eternal God who speaks the eternal words, the relationship is also eternal. So even while people are living on the earth, they are citizens of heaven. Their rights and privileges as citizens cannot be taken away from them. They can renounce their citizenship but that is their choice. If they do not renounce that, they are citizens forever.

The implications of that truth are self-evident. Citizens of the United states are expected to live by a certain moral code that respects the rights of other people and obeys the laws of the land voluntarily, not coerced under the threat of the law.

Citizenship includes a love for country any strong desire that the country should continue as it is.

Citizens of heaven entertain the same intentions. They show their love and respect for God and heaven by their behavior and their language.

There is encouragement for us when we think of friends and relatives who are not practicing religion, who seem to have a neutral opinion of God and the church. They are neither against nor are they for God and the church.

What all people, including ourselves, need to remember is that citizenship in heaven is dependent upon God’s action, not human action. God establishes the relationship and God is the only judge about that relationship.

As citizens of heaven, we confess the creed in the company of other citizens. Even as we proudly join others in the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.

That is what citizens do.

