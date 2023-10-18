All Hallows Eve used to be called that until it was changed to Halloween. October 31 is the day, the “eve” of All Saints Day, November 1. The Christian Church long ago set apart November 1 to commemorate all the saints in the church’s history. We find a beautiful description of the saints in glory in Revelation 7.

They are gathered around the throne of Jesus, the Lamb of God, dressed in white robes, singing with the angels an unending hymn of praise to God. Their condition is described as no more hunger or thirst, no more darkness and God will wipe the last tear from their eyes. A picture of pure joy and peace that will continue forever. Who could not want to be there?

How did they get there, these people in heaven? V. 14 gives the answer: “they have washed their robes in the blood of the lamb”. A graphic way of describing faith in Jesus. Jesus is the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world. He did that by dying on the cross. There He suffered the punishment for every sin of every sinner. Jesus, the Lamb of God, the Son of God, the eternal Son “begotten of the Father from eternity,” the only one capable of suffering the punishment for every sinner.

He did suffer that death on the cross, that separation from His heavenly Father and His blood was dripping from His many wounds. He died, and on the third day He rose from the dead, never again to die, always to live, always able to save to the uttermost everyone who will believe in Him.

That is what the saints did. They admitted they were sinners and by themselves they could not free themselves from the power of death. They heard the gospel of the Lamb of God. The Holy Spirit gave them faith to trust that word of God. They believed in Jesus. They are in the everlasting glory of heaven. So comforting to think of our loved ones who have died in the faith. They are numbered among the saints.

The door is open for all of us who want to be there. One door to heaven, one way leads to that door: Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God, who shed His blood for all people, for each one of us. Faith in Him will get us there. Now is the time. Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Elmer Schiefer

Pastor. Family of Christ Lutheran Church

elmer@myglobalemail.com

573-529-0584