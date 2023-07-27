By: Travis Naughton

For the first time in over a year, Blackjack had discovered a fresh clue in his hunt to track down the Devil who murdered his wife and daughter and left him for dead. A bounty hunter hired to kill Blackjack—possibly by the Devil himself—confessed that a man from Louisiana was offering $250 for Blackjack’s head. The would-be assassin also told him (after being relieved of the trigger fingers on both of his murderous hands) that the man who’d sent him had scars on his face. Blackjack suddenly felt himself transported three years back in time, to that horrific night in Kansas City, when a stranger with a hideous, scarred face gunned down his family in their home on July 4, 1876.

This new information was the break he’d been hoping for, but it came at an inopportune time. After being robbed the previous night by a ruthless woman called the Heartbreak Bandit who had stolen his last remaining Earthly possessions including the only photograph that existed of his beloved Olivia and Sarah Beth, Blackjack was hellbent on following the thief to the ends of the earth in order to recover the photo and exact a heavy dose of revenge.

Read full chapter in this week’s Journal…