Continuing the Spiritual Journey

by: E. Jane Rutter

Eighty-three years ago on December 7, 1941, Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor kickstarted the United States’ entry into World War II. Following it were conflicts in Korea and Vietnam. On September 11, 2001, the US experienced terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda, instigating wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The year 2019 began with COVID-19, putting the world at odds with China over its gain of function research.

In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, thus far resulting in the death of hundreds of thousands of military personnel and civilians, as well as the displacement of over 16 million people. Just 14 months ago, October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked Israel, murdering 1,139 people and taking 250 hostages.

Abandoning God, we are unsuccessful at keeping peace.

News commentators hint that we are headed to World War III. Christian theologians claim we are in the end times.

While Sacred Scripture this Advent supports the latter, most importantly, it instructs us to await Christ. Not his birth, which we celebrate every December 25, but his re-entry into our fallen world as The King who takes us to the gates of heaven to greet and abide with The Father forever.

Week 1 of Advent Jesus prepares the disciples for his return, forewarning them that the foundations of the universe would be rocked and, “People will die of fright in anticipation of what is coming upon the world, for the powers of the heavens will be shaken” (Luke 21:26).

Imagine the disciples’ shock when Jesus sums up his frightening statement by telling his faithful that “then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. But when these signs begin to happen, stand erect and raise your heads because your redemption is at hand” (Luke 21:27-28).

Week 2 of Advent, Paul tells the Philippians, “And this is my prayer: that your love may increase ever more and more in knowledge and every kind of perception, to discern what is of value, so that you may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ, filled with the fruit of righteousness that comes through Jesus Christ for the glory and praise of God” (Phil 1:9-11).

Week 3 of Advent finds Paul again assuring the Philippians to “Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus” (Phil 4:6-7).

Week 4 of Advent, Elizabeth rejoices that her cousin Mary, pregnant with baby Jesus, has come to visit her, saying, “And how does this happen to me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me” (Luke 1:43-45)? She immediately recognized Mary as blessed by God and that the savior was entering the world.

Christmas Day we rejoice knowing that “the grace of God has appeared, saving all and training us to reject godless ways and worldly desires and to live temperately, justly, and devoutly in this age, as we await the blessed hope, the appearance of the glory of our great God and savior Jesus Christ, who gave himself for us to deliver us from all lawlessness and to cleanse for himself a people as his own, eager to do what is good (Tim 2:11-14).

What will we find when the world is shaken and our new life begins? The death of smugness, bitterness, hate, division, and sin. The rebirth of innocence, acceptance, laughter, joy, and love. Paradoxically, we anticipate Jesus’ return all the while harboring the Holy Spirit within us. God is ever-present as are the angels and saints. To join their presence we need only rip off the doubt, stubbornness, self-reliance and ego we’ve put on as self-protection. Open ourselves to the Spirit.

And so I pray: Dear Lord, we await the reentry of Your Son, Jesus. Give us the strength to remain Yours in faith, hope and love.