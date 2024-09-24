By: Ernie Wren

The current big issue “around town” are the public concerns regarding student safety in our schools. I can only speak from my experience as a middle school teacher and substitute teacher, in saying that I do believe our schools are safe, and that teachers do everything they can to ensure the safety of students.

That belief does not diminish parental concerns in any way, nor should it. As parents, we realize the current reality, and while we wish that in some way we could go back to the “olden days,” where these events didn’t happen, those days are long gone.

The internet and social media platforms have exposed our youth to far more content and possibilities than we ever knew. I do believe parents need to seriously consider the maturity level of their children before allowing them access to social media sites such as Instagram, TikTok, etc. And keep in mind that kids have learned to keep an “official” media page, while being able to use an alternative page or name hidden away from their parents and teachers. In some ways, 5th and 6th graders are often more responsible with social media, as for the most part they are still in that “follow the rules” mindset. Middle schoolers are pushing their boundaries and independence, even though their frontal lobes are not developed fully, and they don’t always understand the consequences.

That said, I am so proud of all the parents that have banded together to communicate their concerns. They have taken a proactive approach to their children’s safety rather than waiting for a national tragedy to occur in our community. I also believe that parents and guardians need to feel there is prompt and accurate communications from school administration. Perhaps the largest bump over these past couple of weeks was confusing or unclear communications from the start. I do believe the school district and the Ashland Police Department are acting in good faith, but they do not seem to be on the same page at times.

We used to have Student Resource Officers (SRO’s) at the schools but have not in some time. Budget concerns were expressed as the reason for discontinuing this resource, but there was also a larger factor as I recall, which was disagreements between past school administrators and law enforcement on how to manage offenders and deal with situations. That may not be the case now, as we have new players in both organizations.

My suggestion moving forward would be to form an action committee charged with making recommendations on how to oversee future safety issues, as unfortunately we know it will occur again. Representatives from the school district, law enforcement, parents/guardians, and a couple of high school seniors should come together to formulate an action plan that all parties can agree upon.

So what else is going on? The 33rd Annual Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival! This yearly craft fair will be hosted in downtown Hartsburg on October 12th and 13th from 9-5 to celebrate Hartsburg’s status as “Missouri’s Pumpkin Patch”. The event kicks off with a parade at 9 am on the 12th. Congratulations to Dotty Mann as she is crowned the 2024 Pumpkin Fest Queen! For more information and details on vendors, please see the website at https://www.hartsburgpumpkinfest.com/

I for one would like to go to the “Ham & Beans” dinner on Saturday, October 19th, at the American Legion Hall from 11am to 2pm. The cost is $8 per person for ham and bean soup, slaw, cornbread, dessert, and drinks. These events have always been a great community staple not only for fundraisers, but also just visiting and seeing folks you don’t always see. I miss having ham & beans with Joe & Helen Smith. Joe was not only a great talker, but he would sit down, pull out a whole onion, and offer me a part. I was astounded at first (which amused Joe), but after a while I joined in! So, grab some lunch, sit down with some strangers, and walk away with new friends!