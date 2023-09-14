By: Ernie Wren

I’m going to start out this article with a huge “KUDOS” to the Park Board members, city staff members, and all those who helped make the 2023 Fall Festival a resounding success! In my many years as an attendee or board member, I have never seen our festival shine so brightly. With over 65 vendors and a large turnout at the car and bike show, there was something for everybody. I was impressed with the way in which the vendors were arranged this year, facing the park trail. This made it easier for attendees and provided a greater degree of visibility for vendors. To Brian and Christine Sapp, for their organization and structuring of the car and bike show, thank you! I was humored with the number of times I heard young kids walking through with their parents say, “that’s going to be my car when I can drive”! James Creel and the Public Works Department, the fields and new restrooms provided a great set of accommodations for the public, fantastic!

