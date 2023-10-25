By: Ernie Wren

The big news this past week was what Ashland Police Department (APD) Chief Gabe Edwards has been accused of. I’m not going to get into all the details that’s covered in this week Journal. Does the APD and City Administration need to be reviewed in full? Probably, if for no other reason than to re-establish trust. Even so, let’s remember that it was reportedly the due diligence of APD officers that brought this to everyone’s attention.

Our police department has good officers and a solid acting police chief, who have carried on with providing services to the community despite all this drama and distraction. THANK YOU to those at the APD who have continued to serve the public to their best abilities.

