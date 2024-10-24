By: Ernie Wren

There’s a neat effort going on right now- the “Care Kits for Kids” sponsored by the Community Teachers Association. At all the schools in Southern Boone, there are donation boxes placed in front of the office area. You can donate items like shampoo, conditioner, brush/comb, deodorant, lotion, toothbrush/toothpaste (my wife and I donated a bunch of these we had received from dentist visits), new socks, and feminine products.

These products are placed discreetly for student access, and they are appreciated by students. If you would like to donate, you might also check with local businesses which are collecting donations for this as well. I know Legion Martial Arts is one.

Businesses and local professionals, here is a also a great activity to consider. You can host a “Trunk or Treat” vehicle or parking space at the Southern Boone Middle School’s Halloween celebration on October 31st. Trust me, as a teacher there last year, the kids and teachers appreciate you participating. Take some time to hand out some swag with candy, and wear costumes to join in the fun (costumes optional). Contact the middle school for more information, parking starts at 1:45 p.m. Parents, if you have not seen the guidelines yet, just know that your kids can wear costumes that day, but no weapons (even plastic), no blood, no face masks/hats/hoods, and costumes must follow dress codes.

Reminder: “The Southern Boone School District is excited to share details about the next event for the Southern Boone Golden Eagles Club, a new initiative designed for individuals ages 50 and older. We invite the community to join us for the Golden Eagles Club Fall 2024 Community Tailgate and Program on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6-7:30pm at the High School Football/Soccer Stadium.”

There’s a lot of Halloween fun coming up. The annual Ashland Optimist Club Spooktacular is on October 31, 2024, Halloween night, from 5-7 p.m. We hope kids and families will join us, as well as businesses, organizations and others who would like to host a trunk or table! We would love to have you and/or your organization participate again this year. This event is FREE and open to the public You can find links on Facebook.

You can also visit a fun Hartsburg American Legion Hall “Halloween Trunk-or-Treat” from 5pm to 8pm on Halloween night.

The annual “ABC’s Trunk or Treat” will be on Sunday, October 27th, from 5pm to 7pm at the Ashland Baptist Church, 203 E. Broadway in Ashland. All of these events will be a great time for the kids and family!

Breaking Halloween Candy News! According to www.candystore.com, M&M’s has taken over as the #1 candy treat this year, knocking Reese’s Cups down to #2. Sour Patch Kids climbed the ladder to #3, with the rest of the top favorites comprised of Candy Corn, and Butterfingers. But I am sure whatever free candy the ghosts and goblins receive will make them happy!