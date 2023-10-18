By: Ernie Wren

The Oscar Mayer “Wienermobile” visit has been rescheduled! The Wienermobile will be at Ashland Moser’s, 109 Eastside Drive, on Sunday, October 22nd, from 1:30-4:00pm. It was scheduled this past summer but was sidetracked due to repairs for a stolen catalytic converter.

If you and/or your kids have never been inside this advertising icon, it’s worth the visit. The original was first created in 1936 and there are currently six of these vehicles on tour around the USA. And FYI…the drivers are referred to as “Hotdoggers”!

