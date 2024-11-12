By: Danna Wren

Welcome! As Ernie continues to recover from his surgery for his rotator cuff, I get the fantastic opportunity to do the Around Town article this week! Although he had to be in the hospital this past week for a post-surgery infection, he’s now doing great and is on the mend. He’s been a great “patient” but I know he looks forward to getting back to his regular activities.

Now that Halloween has passed, it’s time to move into the big holiday season! There will be lot of events going on, but here are some initial ones to get on your calendar.

Ashland’s Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting will be on Friday, December 6th. Line up for floats will begin at 5:30pm at the primary and elementary school parking lots, and the judging will begin at 6:00 pm. The parade will start moving out at 6:30pm along the normal routes of Henry Clay north to east on Broadway. The Parade will end at the High School Ag parking lot and the tree lighting will follow the end of the parade with a special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The Daniel Boone Regional Library in Ashland will be hosting two sessions on paper crafting on December 10th (6-7 pm) and December 17th (2-3:30). Learn how to make two “Locking L” quilt block cards using patterned papers for a holiday vibe. This is a great way to use scraps to create a unique look for your holiday cards. Step-by-step instructions and supplies are provided. Bring paper crafting scissors and your favorite adhesive if you have them. These sessions are for adults and teens. Please register at dbrl.org.

Ashland’s 2nd Annual Rockin’ with Santa and His Reindeer Event will be hosted by In Any Event on Friday, December 13th from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Admission is $3.00 per person (3 and under FREE) and you can get tickets in advance at www.n-anyevent.com. There will be a meet and greet with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and LIVE Reindeer, face painting, crafts, and a petting zoo. Have your kids bring their letters to Santa – he’ll be writing them back! Proceeds benefit The Ashland Betterment Coalition.

“You can tell a lot about a person by the way they handle three things: a rainy day, lost luggage and tangled Christmas tree lights.”

–Maya Angelou