By: Ernie Wren

One of the hot topics of late has been that of the City of Ashland pulling the construction permit on the school district’s new VoAg wing at the high school. I’m glad it’s been resolved with what appears to be minor impact as this upgrade has been needed for a long time. Per the district’s posting, “…construction crews will begin work the week of May 5 on the new vocational and agriculture wing at the high school. As part of the project, the north fire lane along the high school will be closed. A new concrete drive lane has been installed off Crump Lane to assist with traffic flow. The district asks all drivers to use caution when traveling near the construction zone. Drivers are reminded that a lane must remain open at all times behind the high school and along the baseball/softball field to allow for continuous traffic.”

Reason 421 why I love small towns: When cattle get loose and graze in town, which they did in Hartsburg this past Friday, folks don’t get upset, they just go to social media to let the owners know!

These products are not always comfortable to talk about, but there are many in the community who need assistance. The Southern Boone County Public Library throughout May are holding their annual period product drive, and all locations will be accepting boxes of liners, pads, tampons, and menstrual cups, as well as individual items in their wrappers. Donations will benefit CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, Tiger Pantry, First Chance for Children, Central Missouri Community Action, The Center Project, Our House: Caring for Callaway’s Homeless and Helping Hands Southern Boone.

The Ashland Optimist Community Pool will be opening Memorial Day Weekend. There will be an open house/free swim on Friday, May 23, from 6-8pm, with regular hours starting May 24, 12-6pm. For more information on the pool pricing and hours, go to www.ashlandoptimist.org. The pool is privately owned by the Ashland Optimist Club and provided in large part by volunteers working bingo and other fundraisers throughout the year. Consider becoming an Ashland Optimist “Friend of Youth,” email me at erniewren@gmail.com for more information.

REMINDERS: Walking School Bus Program starts this week! Contact Joan Seidel at jseidelpetralia@gmail.com if you are interested in forming a WSB route in your neighborhood or if you have questions about the program.

The program began May 5th and ends May 23rd. The locations include the library parking lot– Supervision begins at 7:20am; kids start walking to school at 7:30. Kids can arrive any time between 7:20-7:30am. And at the Ashland Childcare Center (Corner of Liberty Lane and Douglas). Supervision begins at 7:20am; kids start walking to school at 7:30. Kids can arrive any time between 7:20-7:30am. As always, adult volunteers are needed. Make sure there is an adult volunteer with a yellow “Walking School Bus” pack before leaving your child at a stop.

Ashland Food Truck Festival 2025 kicks off May 22, Thursday, 5:30-8pm, at the upper high school AG lot.