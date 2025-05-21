By: Ernie Wren

Last week I wrote about the Park Board’s plans for future park developments. The board would also like you votes as to which movies to play for “Movies for Food Truck/Movies Night.” Per their statement, “We heard your voice for June’s movie night and Descpicable Me 4 is the winner! As we get ready for our upcoming July, August, and September Movie Nights want YOUR help picking the films!” Go to https://www.ashlandmo.us/polls.aspx .

