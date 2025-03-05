By: Ernie Wren

Calling all youth golfers! The annual East Missouri Optimist Jr. Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday June 6, and we are expecting another exciting event. All boys and girls 10-18 years old are invited to attend and do not have to be affiliated with a particular Optimist Club or member. The top two finishers in each age group in our District qualify for the International Jr. Golf Championship in July at Doral Resort in Miami Florida. There is an $85 entrance fee, and we encourage everyone to register and pay online at the district website https://oi-emo.org/jr-golf. We will also be providing the schools with fliers on this event, which is of national prominence. Tiger Woods and many other famous golfers have won the Optimist nationals in the past!

Last week the city held a “Coffee with the City,” in keeping to Mayor Slinker’s pledge to increase transparency and communication. You can read more about that in my other article, but I wanted to bring up another city issue that is coming to the forefront and that is code enforcement.

City council candidate Loren Plank made an accusation via social media regarding the city’s Board of Adjustment actions, urging them to “cease the persecution and harassment” of Black Dog Outfitters (a local bait shop). Currently, the parking lot at Black Dog is partially gravel, which was inherited from the previous owners, and gravel as a surface is not permitted. The city has placed cones across the gravel portion of the parking lot, which is a burden to the business, according to Mr. Plank. He will be providing the Journal with more information as we further develop this story.

The City of Ashland, as a matter of policy, does not engage in back-and-forth on social media but has in the past clarified its general operations. Local business owners and citizens have brought forth other incidents they believe illustrates an inconsistency in enforcement of city codes. Does the city enforce codes equally? What solutions does the city offer to new business owners who may not be to afford surfacing immediately? Another promise during the past election was to be more business friendly and offer start-up support, how are these promises being met? Look for this story in next week’s edition.

There has been speculation as to the reason behind the Public Works Director vacancy on social media after James Creel’s resignation. I find some of the commentary to be hateful and unbecoming. There is a civil way to express discontent, and I’ll leave it at that. I do not know the circumstances behind the vacancy. What I do know is that he has a wonderful family and has accomplished much for our parks and developments in the way of grants and maintenance. Whatever the reasons may be, and his departure may very well be justified, I wish him the best in his future endeavors.

On Wednesday and Thursday (the 6th and 7th) the Senior Center will be hosting their “Spring Fling” with items for sale. This is always a fun event, and we are all ready for spring weather!

There is one table still available for the Ashland Betterment Coalition’s “Trivia Night,” on Wednesday, March 26th, 5:30-9pm, at Woody’s. A table of eight for $175 includes a FREE large, one-topping pizza. Register or sponsor by contacting Christine at River Region Credit Union.

On Saturday, March 29th from noon-3 pm, there will be a Cruise In Car Show at Woody’s, weather permitting. No entry fee, just come out and look at the cool cars. Another event coming up at Woody’s is the Adult Prom on April 5th starting at 6 pm where you can dress up and dance the night away!

Trivia Note: Daylight savings time is coming up on Sunday, March 9th. Benjamin Franklin first suggested this practice, but it was not implemented until World War I to save energy. Contrary to widespread belief, farmers usually do not support Daylight Savings Time because their schedules are based on the sun, not the clock.