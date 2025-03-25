By: Ernie Wren

Over the last several weeks, the “hot topic” has been the parking lot ordinance. The hot topic this week is the city park pond and the new park plan. Ward One candidate Loren Plank opened this discussion on social media by stating, “Our city park’s pond is more than just water—it’s a place of memories, where generations have learned to fish, relax, and enjoy nature. Yet, Ashland’s parks master plan calls for filling it in to build a playground and gazebos—things we already have—while ignoring simple, cost-effective improvements like regular stocking and increasing its depth to keep it sustainable. This expensive plan far exceeds the park’s budget while failing to address real needs, like a larger, safer swimming pool or a summer splash pad for our kids. Instead of erasing a beloved landmark, let’s focus on enhancing what we have. Let’s stand together and Save Our Pond!”

The other Ward One candidate, Kent Dunwiddie, stated that he did not have any comments on this issue at this time.

The overarching question is should the city turn the park pond into a splash pad and playground, then focus on developing the city pond on the other side of the highway? The splash pad and playground equipment would likely be utilized by a higher number of children, and the bigger pond would be easier to set up to sustain aquatic life. Alternatively, should the plan be to keep the current pond, in which it is difficult to sustain fish life for many reasons other than just depth (surface area, nutrient runoff, plant life, etc.)?

The current pond does offer sentimental value, the advantage of not having children bike across the highway, and a nice aesthetic appeal. All these factors make a challenging decision, and I commend the volunteers on the Park Board for their planning efforts. I remember when the decision was made to remove the merry-go-round from the city park for newer, safer equipment, and the uproar that caused. I believe both sides have valid points, and I encourage citizens to become more engaged with the planning process.

The City of Ashland residential bulk clean-up has been scheduled for Thursday, May 1, 2025. This is for residential customers only, and the customers must be located inside city limits. Items should be outside on the curb by 5am, bagged so that one person can lift it, and any lumber or items of length must be less than four feet in length and tied together in bundles. No hazardous waste, no liquid waste, no yard waste, no car parts, no white goods (appliances), and no concrete. If you have any questions, please contact the waste office at (573) 635-8805.

The city-wide garage sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 26th, 2025. You do not have to register or do anything with the city if you are interested in having one. As a reminder no signs can be posted in the road right-of-way. The Boone County Journal will be offering a special promotion area if you would like to advertise your sale.

This Wednesday, March 26th, don’t miss the Ham & Bean Dinner from 11am-6pm at the Ashland Masonic Lodge (215 E. Broadway). Meals are $10/adult, $5/child 6-12 yrs., and free for 5 and under. Carryout or dine-in options, and meals include ham & beans, cornbread, coleslaw, desserts, and drinks.

There will be a tasty “Chili Lunch” on Saturday, March 29th, from 11am to 2pm at the American Legion Hall in downtown Ashland. You can go to 123 E. Broadway to either eat in or take it out. This meal helps support our local Legion and Auxiliary. Prices range from $3 for a hot dog to $8 for a chili or chili dog. Dessert, drink, and vegetables are included.

The Family of Christ Lutheran Church Fish Fry (drive thru only) is coming up on Friday April 11th, 4pm to 7pm at 408 S. Main St. in Ashland (across from the YMCA). This is always a hugely popular event, so go early to drive through and get your meal!